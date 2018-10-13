Two people are believed to be seriously injured, while two others are suffering moderate to minor injuries after a car rolled at a beach on Auckland's west coast.

St John ambulance and fire crews were at the scene of the crash, on Muriwai beach.

Police were en route to the spot and had requested a helicopter also attend.

The car was believed to have rolled just before 4.25pm.

A police spokeswoman said people were believed to have been seriously injured in the crash.

Two others had suffered minor to moderate injuries.