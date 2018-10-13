Police are seeking the public's help to locate 42-year-old Nikki Frank.

The Auckland man has a warrant to arrest for breaching his supervision conditions.

Police say Franks is heavily tattooed and has tattoos spanning both arms and also on the front of his lower legs.

He is actively avoiding police and should not be approached.

"If you see him call 111 immediately," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Grogan on 021 191 2883 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.