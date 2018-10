The man who died in a motorbike crash in Rotorua this week has been named.

He was 47-year-old Thomas Hunuhunu, of Rotorua.

Hunuhunu died after the crash on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene on Devon St West at 1.51am.

Hunuhunu's motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and police said he died soon after colliding with a tree.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.