Wellington residents welcomed an unexpected furry critter to their shores when a seal pup made a surprise visit yesterday morning.

A video captured by Keri Simeon shows the inquisitive sea animal keeping to the road rules, hopping along on the footpath on Cobham Drive.

One resident told the Herald the seal had waddled from the water, up the coastline and onto the main road footpath about 5-10m back from the shoreline.

Wellington residents welcomed an unexpected furry critter to their shores when a baby seal made a surprise visit on Friday morning. Photo / Keri Simeon

"It looked like it was en route to Wellington Airport!"

A man in a hi-vis vest can be seen on the phone behind the seal ushering it along.

In 2016 a baby seal named Steve made Wellington's waterfront its home when it was spotted lounging around by the water along Customhouse Quay.

Steve the seal on Queen's Wharf. Photo / NZ Police

Steve rose to fame when he was spotted having a sleep under a parked car on Queens Wharf by the Wellington Police Maritime Unit.

Earlier this year a rare southern right whale has been seen frolicking in the waves in Wellington Harbour.

The mammal was first spotted by a passenger on a train travelling into the city.

NIWA marine ecologist Kim Goetz said they had also recorded sounds recently thought to be from that species.

She said there have been various signs pointing to southern right whales returning to the area.