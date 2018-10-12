Aucklanders are being warned high winds and could cause power cuts overnight, while the central North Island could be hit with heavy snow falls over the same period.

Metservice had advised winds could gust up to 110km/h this evening and overnight, until around 8am on Saturday.

A release from Vector said these gusty winds had the potential to damage power lines either directly or indirectly if trees or debris were to knock them down.

There was a higher-than-usual chance of power cuts as a result of this.

Vector Chief Networks Officer Andre Botha said Vector was preparing response teams in the case any power outages occurred.

"We know losing power is a big inconvenience but we'd like to reassure people that we have crews on standby ready to respond," she said.

"If there is damage to power lines we may need to de-energise electricity circuits to carry out repairs safety."

Anyone affected by power cuts was being urged to stay away from damaged electrical equipment and report issues by phoning 0508 VECTOR.

Meanwhile down south, Gisborne District Council had issued a severe snow warning for Gisborne.

Snow could fall in the ranges of northern Hawke's Bay and southern Gisborne between Mohaka and Wharekopae.

Snow was expected to fall below 600 metres overnight, with heavy falls possible above 800 metres.

The warning was valid from 1am tonight until 1pm tomorrow.