Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has demanded all 12 of the council's red light cameras start issuing tickets to motorists "as soon as possible".

Last week the Herald revealed police could only enforce six cameras at once.

Goff said it "was not good enough" that Auckland Transport's (AT) $720,000 investment to install six new red-light cameras in September, didn't actually result in more machines fining motorists.

The Mayor said the blame lay with National Police Headquarters for allowing an outdated computer system that was unable to cope with the increased numbers to remain in place.

Goff said negotiations between AT and police to get all 12 cameras issuing tickets simultaneously were "ongoing", but he had been given no time frame as to when this could be achieved.

"I find it frankly unacceptable that the police do not have a 21st century enforcement system that enables us to uphold a rule that we know will save lives and stop crashes," Goff said.

"The technology of the cameras is fine, it's working, it's calibrated, it's reliable. What's not reliable is the system behind it that enables police to keep up with infringements that are detected by the cameras.

"It's solely a police responsibility, but they should be pleased that AT and Auckland Council have put the capital up to pay for the cameras.

"We're pulling our weight, now it's up to central government to pull their weight."

However, when questioned about the timeline to get all 12 red light cameras issuing tickets, AT could not confirm it was even something they were specifically discussing.

"Auckland Transport and NZ Police are working closely together on road safety and enforcement of red light cameras," an AT spokesperson said.

"Our agencies have regular meetings to discuss opportunities in these areas, as well as work on developing on our memorandum of understanding. We are all committed to working together to reduce death and serious injuries on our roads."

Goff said he had written to Police Minister Stuart Nash, Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter and AT to say he expected "100 per cent enforcement of" Auckland's red light cameras.

As it stood, the six Auckland cameras "enforcing" tickets were rotated based on data of the highest risk intersections taken by the non-enforcing, but still "operational", red-light cameras.

"Look it's all very well rotating the cameras, so there's still some deterrent effect there," Goff said.

"But there's no deterrent effect like one that says, you run a red you will be photographed, you will receive an infringement fine through the mail of $150.

"We're investing a lot of serious money in the cameras and I want them to be more than 'well they might be operating today' for motorists. I think it's a no brainer."