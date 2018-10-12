A teen passenger who encouraged a truck driver to run over a cyclist in Dunedin has apologised to the victim for his actions.

An expletive-laden video posted to social media shows two employees of Clearwater Civil sitting in the cab of their truck as they travelled behind a cyclist in Portobello Rd on the Otago Peninsula.

It was filmed by the employee sitting on the passenger side of the truck, who urges the driver to run over the cyclist, before unleashing a torrent of abuse at the unwitting rider.

"Run him over Greg mate ... do it.

"Out of the way you f****** cabbage."

A still from a video showing two Clearwater Civil contractors threatening to run down a cyclist in Portobello Rd, Dunedin.

According to the company, the abuser is a 16-year-old contractor who works for Clearwater Civil Ltd.

The mother of the boy told MediaWorks her son was remorseful - and said his attitude did not reflect his own opinions of those in the company.

She said he "deeply regrets" his comments and foolishly "underestimated how seriously his comments would be taken".

The boy stresses that he never intended to cause harm to the cyclist or his employer, saying it was "I am very sorry for any offence I've caused to the public and the affect my actions have had on my employer, my colleagues and the rest of the trucking community".

A Clearwater Civil spokesman said the video was ''completely contrary to the culture we try to build in our team,'' and has launched an investigation.

''The video is extremely embarrassing.

''The allegation is viewed very seriously and there is an employment investigation under way.''

The truck company is satisfied the young man regrets his actions and will work towards a positive outcome, a spokesperson said.