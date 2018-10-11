Firefighters are working to free a person trapped in a vehicle following a serious car and truck crash in Waihi, Hauraki.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on SH2 near Waihi. Photo / Melanie Camoin

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Craig Dally said the head-on crash was on State Highway 2 near Old Tauranga Rd.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after midday.

Police said in a statement that there were indications at least one person was seriously injured.

They have asked motorists to avoid the area.

Diversions were in place at Waihi Beach Rd and Athenree Rd.

A woman who was one of the first people on the scene told the Bay of Plenty Times it looked like the car and the truck had collided head-on.

She said the car's front wheels were "collapsed" underneath the truck.

The driver of the car, who appeared to be a woman in her late teens or early 20s, was underneath the truck.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on SH2 near Waihi. Photo / Melanie Camoin

"I called 111 and stayed on the phone until emergency services got here," the woman said.

The rescue helicopter was on scene and the road was closed, the woman said.

The woman, who was shaken after the incident, said the crash victim looked badly injured.

A reporter at the scene said she could see a small van and a truck with two trailers on the road.