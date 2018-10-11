Carpenters, teachers and cafe and restaurant managers may get fast-track permits to immigrate to New Zealand under a new Government proposal.

The three groups are among 14 jobs proposed to be added to the Essential Skills in Demand list, which makes it easier for employers to hire workers from overseas.

The building industry and a teachers' union welcomed the proposal in view of severe shortages in both sectors.

Master Builders Federation chief executive David Kelly said he was "very pleased" that the list includes construction project managers and building associates as well as carpenters, glaziers, plumbers, quantity surveyors and stonemasons.

Advertisement

"A lot of the commentary has been around trades skills like carpenters and glaziers, and while that is absolutely true, just as big an issue is those project-manager-type roles," he said.

"We need to make sure that we have not just trade skills but people who are running businesses and projects, because that is where a number of the problems start when inexperienced project managers just don't know how to manage some of the bigger projects."

NZ Educational Institute president Lynda Stuart said her union would not oppose adding primary and early childhood education (ECE) teachers to the list.

"While we won't oppose teachers being added to the list for the short term, clearly the quality and sustainability of both primary and ECE workforces are at risk. The ultimate losers will be children and their learning," she said.

She said other solutions could include bringing back bonding schemes for teachers, supporting beginning teachers better and extending student allowances and loan eligibility.

The rest-home sector will also be pleased to see aged-care nurses, although not caregivers, on the proposed list.

However, there may be more debate about including cafe and restaurant managers.

The full list of occupations proposed to go on to the essential skills list is:

• Building Associate

• Cafe Manager or Restaurant Manager

• Carpenter

• Construction Project Manager

• Early Childhood Teacher (Pre-primary School)

• Fitter (General)

• Glazier

• Plumber (General)

• Primary School Teacher

• Quantity Surveyor

• Registered Nurse (Aged Care)

• Secondary School Teacher

• Stonemason

• Wood Machinist.

The proposed list is open for submissions until November 9 and a final list will be issued in January.