Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in Lyall Bay, Wellington.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the property in Hungerford Rd.

Flames can be seen coming from the roof of a house.

Witness Blair Hinton said police had cordoned off the road to give fire crews better access.

Flames can be seen coming from the roof of the property. Photo / Blair Hinton

The house is about 200 metres up the road and looks to be well-involved.

"I can seen large quantities of smoke pouring out of the house and flames flying out the top."

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said everyone in the house was accounted for.

He said there is currently six appliances at the scene and two more were on the way, as well as an aerial appliance.

Crews were working on bringing the blaze under control.

There house on fire is located on Hungerford road in @Houghton_Bay The fire trucks 🚒 are here. Praying everyone’s safe — Christie Satti, MPH (@ChristieSatti) October 11, 2018

