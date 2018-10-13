A rare slice of untouched beachfront land is for sale in the Coromandel.

The 40ha Matapaua Bay property in Opito Bay has sea views towards Whitianga and Hot Water Beach and its own sheltered bays visited by passing yachts.

Thirty-five minutes north of Whitianga and three hours from Auckland, it has been valued by the council at $4.85 million - the price of almost five Auckland homes at the city's average price.

The coastal land is filled with seabirds and native trees, such as puriri, pohutukawa and nikau palms. Photo / Supplied

The property comes with consent to subdivide it into up to 14 residential homes, and 2km of concreted roads and power and electricity infrastructure for each of the future homes.

The buyer could use the land in a number of ways, Bayleys real estate agent Glenn Tanner said.

It might be to build an "iconic coastal lifestyle retreat", complete the development of the 14 homes or land bank to "realise future financial rewards".

It also has an array of native trees, including puriri, pohutukawa and nikau palms, that echo with the calls of seabirds.

Tanner said the pohutukawa trees were especially beautiful when they flowered next to the water at Christmas time.

"It's amazing, just a really beautiful spot," he said.

The Coromandel coastline near Whitianga is popular with divers, snorkellers and tourists. Photo / Supplied

It is not only the size and rugged beauty of land that makes it special, according to Tanner.

He confirmed the property had come up as a mortgagee sale by a lender, but did not reveal further details.

The slice of Coromandel coastline includes access to secluded beaches and inlets covered in native forest. Photo / Supplied

"These opportunities don't come up very often, and resource consent subdivision right down to the coast is pretty hard to get," Tanner said.