A man killed in a crash on Monday was due to marry his childhood sweetheart at Labour Weekend.

Sam Haimona-Winiata Warren died after a single car crash on State Highway 30 at Te Kuiti.

The 25-year-old was driving the car when it crashed at 9pm.

A passenger was injured and taken to hospital.

The pair were high school sweethearts.

Warren was due to get married to TeRina Borrell next Saturday at Raglan.

A Givealittle page has been set up to support her.

On the page Borell is described as Warren's "high school sweetheart and soul mate".

"This young couple had their whole lives ahead of them and what was supposed to be the happiest time of her life is now a devastating time," it says.

"They were inseparable, best friends who did everything together as well as being full time carers for her elderly father Dave who suffers from advanced Alzheimer's."

Friends of the couple set up the page, which has had more than $800 donated so far.

"We wish we could do more to ease her pain so we are kindly asking for any donations to take some of TeRina's financial burden, so that she can take her time to grieve and farewell the love of her life in the way that he deserves," the friends said.

"Funds raised will help TeRina with funeral costs and anything else she may need."