A person is dead afer a crash on the Albany Expressway that has closed the road in both directions.
Lengthy delays are expected for motorists on Auckland's North Shore, with the expressway closed northbound between Tawa Dr/Greville Rd Interchange and Mercari Way.
Diversions are in place on Tawa Dr and Bush Rd. Police said the expressway is likely to be closed for some time.
Meanwhile a person is dead after being struck by a car on State Highway 1 south of Ōtaki.
Police were called to the scene just south of the Ōtaki River Bridge at 5.02am today.
NZTA says diversions for motorists are in place via Addington Rd for southbound traffic and at Te Waka Rd for northbound motorists. Delays are expected.
Motorists are asked to be patient and to expect delays as the serious crash investigation begins.