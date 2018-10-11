Police are seeking sightings of a car seen near where 19-year-old Sosiua Helotu Ula fell from a car and received fatal injuries.

The Auckland teen died in hospital on Tuesday night after he was injured when he fell from a moving car on Warspite Ave in Porirua just after 4pm on Sunday.

Police yesterday said his death was being treated as a homicide.

Police are seeking sightings of a silver Mazda RX8 like this one. Photo / Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard today issued an appeal for sigtings of a silver Mazda RX8 seen at the Waitangirua shops just before 4pm on Sunday.

"It was then seen driving at speed along Warspite Ave around the time of the incident in which Mr Ula sustained his fatal injuries and police believe it was involved in the incident in some way," he said.



"Call Wellington police on 04 381 2000 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you know where this car is or you saw a car matching this description in Warspite Ave or the wider Waitangirua area."

Police were still also seeking any sightings of a black Mercedes, registration GPW495, or a red car driving on Warspite Ave that nearly had a head-on crash with the Mercedes.