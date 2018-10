The family of a Petone man missing since last week are concerned for his safety.

John Murray Swaysland, known as Murray, was reported missing last week.

Police are now asking for sightings of the 60-year-old.

Police said his family did not know where he was and were concerned for his safety.

Call Hutt Valley Police on (04) 560 2694 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have seen Swaysland at any time in the last two weeks.