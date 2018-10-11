A 12-year-old boy has admitted his role in a Hastings robbery in which a bottle store attendant was stabbed several times by another offender.

The admission he was involved in the aggravated robbery of the Big Barrel Stortford Lodge store on September 3 came when the boy appeared in the Hastings Youth Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in continued secure Oranga Tamariki care for sentencing on October 25.

There has been no application for the boy's charge to be transferred to the District Court, an option which is available for youth offenders if authorities believe they should be subject to adult penalties in a higher court.

Advertisement

Three others are also facing aggravated robbery charges, including an 18-year-old charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to store attendant Jaspreet Singh, who underwent emergency surgery in Hawke's Bay Hospital soon afterwards.



The court heard there had been an incident of concern while the boy was in care since his last appearance on September 20.

Oranga Tamariki was directed to find a secure placement after the boy broke a 24-hour curfew despite being in the care of a minder in a Hastings motel.

He had been found riding a stolen bike and carrying a knife.

Judge Mackintosh said the best place for the boy to be before sentencing was still in secure care.