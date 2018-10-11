A Fijian man has been arrested in Auckland on suspicion of helping to import 1.91kg of methamphetamine and 768g of cocaine.

The man was originally questioned at Auckland Airport on October 1 after arriving on an early morning flight from overseas where Customs officials seized his mobile phone.

As a result of searching his phone, Customs found evidence he was connected to the import of one package of meth from Cambodia and two packages of cocaine from Brazil, Jamie Bamford from Customs' Intelligence, Investigations and Enforcement, said.

The man has now been charged with multiple drug importation offences.

He is also one of a number of suspects believed to have been involved in the drug ring and further charges are likely, Bamford said.

The drug packages had earlier been intercepted in New Zealand and by overseas Customs agencies.

"Today's arrest is evidence of Customs' ongoing commitment to protecting New Zealand's border and reducing the harm caused in our communities by illegal drugs," Bamford said.



"Due to the ongoing nature of this drug investigation and the fact that the arrested man is now before the Courts, Customs is not able to comment further on his arrest and the charges."