An ocean rescue is underway for a worker who fell overboard from a commercial fishing boat without a life jacket off the Wellington coast.

Wellington's Life Flight rescue helicopter is currently searching for the man in waters off Cape Palliser on the North Island's most southern promontory, a spokesman for the Rescue Coordination Centre said.

The vessel the man fell from, called Otakou, was also carrying out its own "man overboard" procedures.

The man was not wearing a life jacket when he fell into the water, the spokesman said.

The Rescue Coordination Centre was notified about the incident at 11.30am, but the man may have been in the water for up to 50 minutes before this.

Weather conditions are moderate in the search area with a 5-knot wind, 1 metre swell and slight southerly.

The first rescue helicopter was due to shortly run out of fuel and head home but would be replaced at the scene by a second chopper, the spokesman said.

In addition to the fishing vessel, the police launch Lady Elizabeth 4 was also approaching the search area, while two nearby vessels had also been directed to assist in the search.

Police were told about the incident at 11.49am, a police spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for Wellington's LifeFlight helicopter confirmed the chopper had been called out on a job but was not yet aware of its destination.