The Government is tackling gender inequality in sport with a new strategy and a $10 million investment.

The strategy was launched by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson at Eden Park this morning, on the United Nations Day of the Girl.

"Our new strategy for Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation seeks to tackle and overcome the clear inequalities for women and girls when it comes to participation, leadership and visibility within sport and active recreation in New Zealand," Ardern said.

Women and girls were underrepresented in leadership, faced more barriers to participating, and were far less valued and visible in sport and active recreation, she said.

"I am pleased we have a strategy to grow female representation in governance, and that the Government is role-modelling change through ensuring Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ have equal numbers of men and women on their governance boards."

Robertson said the Government would invest, through Sport NZ, at least $10m over the next three years on initiatives in the strategy, including a marketing campaign and contestable fund and increased efforts to grow female leadership, coaching and governance.

"A change this big – this important – will take collective effort," Robertson said.

"The focus is on three priority areas: leadership, participation, and value and visibility. It is grounded in a clear set of measures of success."