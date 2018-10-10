Auckland's rough sleepers will now get the chance to take hot showers and get their laundry washed for free.

A custom-built van with a built in shower in the back, two washing machines and two dryers, begun operating today in central Onehunga.

It won't always stick around there though, it's set to make its way around Auckland and, soon, the rest of the country.

Orange Sky Australia started the initiative four years ago with a single van. It now has 27 operating around the country, relying on more than 1400 volunteers.

Brand manager Benjamin Knight told the Herald they can usually get through 12 loads of washing and up to 10 showers in a two- or three-hour shift.

He said the appliances on board were run by a diesel-powered generator and, ideally, they would plug into power and water sources wherever possible too.

Knight said New Zealand's rate of homelessness was particularly alarming and they hoped to have the same "massive" impact that they've had across the ditch.

About 800 people were sleeping rough in Auckland last month, along with another 2874 people, including 1299 children in temporary and emergency accommodation, according to initial figures released from the Ira Mata, Iri Tangata: Auckland's Homeless Council.

Knight said it's expected that like any new service, it'll take time for people to warm to it and take advantage of it.

He said it was just a matter of time before more of the vans were brought in and rolled out around New Zealand.

The service is partly funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Development Phil Twyford said while support services are working hard to reduce homelessness and get roofs over people's heads, the laundry service goes some way to bringing rough sleepers one of the simple things many take for granted.