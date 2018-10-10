Nine police staff have been disciplined for sexually harassing their colleagues since 2014, official figures reveal.

There have been 20 complaints since 2014, with 11 not leading to any disciplinary action, official information released to RNZ revealed.

Police deputy chief executive of people Kaye Ryan told RNZ any harassment was unacceptable and as an employer they would not tolerate that behaviour.

Police Association president Chris Cahill told RNZ given New Zealand Police employed more than 12,000 people, the number of complaints was small.

The information comes after on Tuesday it was revealed four new police recruits were stood down over allegations of misconduct involving four separate incidents at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua.

And another six recruits from Wing 318 who were caught drinking while training to be police officers were told off for their behaviour and still graduated earlier this month.