A motorcyclist has been hurt after a serious crash with a tree overnight.

Police and ambulance staff were called to Devon St West at 1.55am to reports of the crash.

Firefighters were also called but communications shift manager Paul Raddon said they were not needed and left the matter with police.

A police media spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was called to the incident, outside the Rotorua International Stadium. However, it was not clear how badly hurt the rider was at this stage.

