Wellington Police are appealing to the public for information which might lead to the finding of missing woman Jessica Mortlock.

A police spokesperson said her family and police both have concerns for her welfare.

"The 34-year-old was last seen in the vicinity of Epuni, Lower Hutt, on Monday morning 8 October," the spokesperson said.

"Jessica is approximately 162cm tall and of slim build."

Advertisement

Wellington Police believe Mortlock is still in the area and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch on 04 381 2000.