A man in a wheelchair has suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car in central Auckland.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Queen St and Mayoral Drive soon after 7pm.

A spokeswoman for the St John ambulance service said the collision involved a car and a disabled person in a wheelchair.

"We sent a first-response car and an ambulance. The person sustained serious injuries."

Advertisement

She said the person was being taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A spokesman for the Fire and Emergency service said its staff were at the scene helping the police and St John staff.