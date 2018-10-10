Eagle-eyed Kiwis have spotted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sporting a ring on what appeared to be her left ring finger - but it might not be as it seems.

A video posted by Ardern to her Facebook page yesterday showed a large silver ring with a black stone on her ring finger.

While it appeared to be her left hand it may have simply been an illusion. Front-facing cameras on phones often flip the image.

Few questions from you about fuel prices so thought I would jump online to answer them... Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Monday, 8 October 2018

However, it's not the first time speculation about whether Clarke Gayford has popped the question has been ignited online.

In December last year, the Prime Minister quashed rumours she and Gayford were engaged after she wore a ring on her left ring finger.

"I'm happy to confirm that I have eczema on my left hand, which causes me to rotate where I wear my beautiful onyx ring. So no, I am not engaged," she said.

"I do however suffer from a small skin condition, which is not very romantic. Glad to have cleared that up."

Ardern has been approached by the Herald for comment.