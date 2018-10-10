Charges of murder have been laid against six men in relation to the killing of Whanganui man James Butler.

Butler, 53, was found dead at a Wikitoria Rd property on April 22.

Another man in his 50s was found seriously injured at the property and taken to Whanganui Hospital.

The six men — who all have name suppression — appeared in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday when Judge Patrick Grace suppressed details of the charges.

That suppression was lifted on Wednesday.

The six were also charged with participating in a criminal group; wounding Brent Butler with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and stealing a radio scanner and set of mag wheels from James Butler.

They will appear for call-over in the High Court in Whanganui on October 29.

Shortly after Butler's death, a police dive squad searched the Whanganui River in the hope of finding discarded weapons.

Police had earlier said Butler's death was not the result of a random attack and the people involved in the incident were known to each other.

After an Official Information Act request by NZME, Corrections confirmed that Butler had been on a community-based sentence.

It is believed Butler had been on home detention.