A car on fire is causing delays for Auckland motorists this afternoon on the Southern Motorway.

The car is parked to the left of lanes prior to the Papakura off-ramp heading southbound.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned the left lane had been blocked off but was now open althought there were delays in the area.

Traffic was heavy heading south between Newmarket and Greenlane and again from Manukau to Takanini. Heading north it was slow through Papakura and again from Highbrook to Market Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told the Herald they were on their way to the blaze.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - CAR FIRE - 5:25PM

A car fire prior to the Papakura southbound off-ramp is causing delays for #AklTraffic on the Southern Mwy. Emergency services are on route. Avoid this route or #ExpectDelays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/a72bpUoRG3 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 10, 2018

