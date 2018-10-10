Dunedin police have decided against charging a cyclist involved in a collision with a child last week.

Officers have also established the man did not swear at the child, as alleged by the child's family this week, while the cyclist also stopped to provide immediate assistance.

However, a representative of the family said she was sticking with her version of events.

The cyclist collided with the 3-year-old Jaxxyn Scott near Dunedin's "Dinosaur Park" in St Kilda last Wednesday, leaving the the child with a broken leg, along with abdominal and head injuries.

Advertisement

Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk, of Dunedin, said the 64-year-old cyclist contacted police after media coverage of the incident.

In a version of events corroborated by an independent witness, the cyclist said he stopped to provide immediate assistance and did not abuse the family, Kirk said.

"He did not realise the child had been seriously injured and was advised by a family member that the child was OK and he should continue on his way.

"At no time did he swear at the child or any of the child's family members.

"The man is devastated at the injuries suffered by the child."

The man had been issued with an infringement notice for riding on the footpath, but no charges would be laid.

Kirk said police had advised the injured child's family of this and they said they were satisfied with the outcome.

Jaxxyn's aunt Samantha Scott today maintained the version of events she provided to media last week was correct, which included the cyclist calling him a "little bastard,'' before riding off.

"He abused Jaxxyn as soon as he came off the bike and he abused us as well.

''I reckon he should pay for some compensation ... for [the family] travelling to and from the hospital and doctors and everything.''