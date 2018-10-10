Parallel to the ever-increasing cost of petrol in New Zealand, Z Energy has witnessed more consumers leaving stations without paying.

Due to increasing costs of crude oil, the New Zealand dollar falling and increasing fuel taxes, petrol pumps are forcing a strain on Kiwis.

Some motorists are taking drastic actions to avoid the economic sting, putting in fuel and driving away from stations before paying.

Over the last few weeks, Z Energy has witnessed a small increase of motorists getting behind the wheel instead of the cash register.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"At a high level we have seen a slight increase in the number of drive-offs," a spokeswoman said.

"We don't have exact numbers for that but we do have automatic number plate recognition software and CCTV installed at all our sites."

Z Energy, who is New Zealand's largest retail fuel chain and also supplies fuel to the Caltex brand, said it's not a common trend for motorists to leave before paying.

The spokeswoman said even if motorists do drive off, they'd have trouble if they went to another station.

"If a vehicle drives in that has committed a drive-off in the past, [the security system] flags that," she said.

Earlier today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poured cold water on calls from members of the public to have the Government remove petrol taxes.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

PM 'would not be surprised' if supermarkets were looked into next

10 Oct, 2018 5:04pm
2 minutes to read

Taken for a ride: How NZ fuel prices compare globally

10 Oct, 2018 2:01pm
Quick Read

Despite claiming consumers were being "fleeced" by petrol prices on Monday, the Prime Minister said removing taxes weren't on the radar.

"We have seen an increase [in fuel prices] over the past year of almost 39c and in that period of time excise has been 6.8c of that," Ardern said.

"If we remove the 3.5c tomorrow, I cannot guarantee that would be passed on to consumers."

On October 1, excise tax was increased by 3.5c.

Today, she defended her strong language saying it was "an expression I used just in utter frustration".

She said there is a "significant proportion" of the petrol price that "cannot be explained".