The pedestrian fatally hit by a car southeast of Auckland this week was married and had young children.

Peter-John Raymond Lightfoot, aged 42, died following the collision with a car at about 9.15pm on Monday. The crash happened on State Highway 2 at its intersection with Dimmock Rd.

The police said at the time that it appeared two other vehicles subsequently crashed.

"Initial indications suggest a second car which was following the first car has swerved to avoid the incident and has crashed into trees. Then a third vehicle, a ute, travelling from the opposite direction has also tried to avoid the crash scene and then rolled."

In addition to Lightfoot's death at the scene, at least four other people in the three vehicles received minor to moderate injuries.

Maramarua, where the fatal collision occurred on Monday night on State Highway 2, is marked by the red pin. Map / Google

The police said today that they extended their sympathies to Lightfoot's family and friends.

The police Serious Crash Unit's investigation is not yet complete.

Lightfoot, originally from South Africa, worked in software development for Assurity Consulting in Auckland, where he was a principal consultant.

Assurity's general manager, Auckland, Steve Mitchell said "PJ", as he was known by his colleagues, was a much respected and popular staff member.

"We are deeply shocked. We are only a medium-sized business here in Auckland of about 55 people. Everybody knows each other very well. It's very much a family atmosphere in the business, therefore it has had a huge impact on the team."

Mitchell said Lightfoot had a wife and children. They were in South Africa for the school holidays.

"They are deep in shock."

An emotional Father's Day social media post by Lightfoot's wife described him as "our rock, provider, best friend, go-to-guy, loving daddy ... and the list goes on!

"You are there when we need you, when we fall to pick us up and a strong, patient shoulder to cry on. Your incredible wisdom and knowledge guides us to be the best we can be.

"[An] awesome man for our two boys to look up to and our daughter to fall in love with forever! And me ... I'll be yours until the end of time."

A Facebook friend commented on that post this week, saying, "Makes today's news so much sadder."