A "dangerous" man with distinctive facial tattoos is on the run from Hawke's Bay police.

Police are struggling to locate Hauraki Hira, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

His warrant is for an alleged breach of release conditions, injuring with intent and driving while disqualified.

Police said members of the public who saw him should not approach or confront him, but should call 111, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or email Hastings Detective Ryan Kemsley on Ryan.kemsley@police.govt.nz.