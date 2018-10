A large scrub fire is burning at Tinopai after a controlled burn jumped its fire break late this morning.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets and four fire appliances are fighting the blaze on the remote Tinopai peninsula in Kaipara .

The fire spread over about 20 hectares at one stage, with a one kilometre long front.

Firefighting crews from Ruawai, Paparoa and Tinopai are at the scene.