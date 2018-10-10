A man had to be physically held down by up to six police officers after allegedly headbutting a staff member at a Hawke's Bay cinema.

Police and ambulance were called to Focal Point Cinema on Heretaunga Street East in Hastings, just after midday.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, said the man ordered a coffee and then vomited. When a staff member came to speak to him, he went "berserk", she said.

Patrons and staff members were forced to exit the cinema while police and City Assist managed the situation. She said children were screaming.

A police media spokeswoman said the offender was "aggressive and verbally abusive" and had been arrested.

Inquiries were still ongoing.

Focal Point Cinema declined to comment.