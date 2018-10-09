A van has rolled on State Highway 5 near Waiotapu Loop Rd south of Rotorua.

A photographer at the scene said the southbound lane of SH5 was blocked.

He said police, fire and ambulance services were at the scene just south of the Waiotapu Tavern.

A police media spokeswoman said it received the call "just after 10am".

"There is one person with moderate to minor injuries.

"They got themselves out of the vehicle."

She said it looked like they were the only person in the vehicle.

A spokeswoman at Arataki Honey said they hadn't seen the crash but heard all the sirens.

"It's unfortunate, it's such a horrible stretch of road and this happens all the time.

"We'd love to see a speed limit change."