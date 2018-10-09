The three people accused of murdering an Auckland teenager will keep their identities hidden from the public - for now.

Two of the accused, a 28-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man appeared today in the High Court at Auckland.

The Herald revealed a 16-year-old woman was also charged and appeared in the Youth Court at Manukau in August.

They have been charged with murdering 17-year-old Demetrius Pairama in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere.

Today, Justice Simon Moore scheduled a trial for the three accused next September, while a name suppression hearing will be held at a later date.

Suppression has been previously granted because of health, safety and security concerns.

Today, more anger and obscenities were bandied about the courtroom by family and friends of Pairama towards the accused as they were led out of the dock.

Pairama's body was found in a vacant Housing New Zealand property on Buckland Rd on July 8.

An autopsy revealed the former Northland College student died the day before.

Her aunt, Christine Peterson Whiu, earlier told the Herald Pairama was a "quiet, go-with-the-flow young girl" who loved kapa haka, singing and arts and crafts.

"She was very creative but mostly she loved her whānau,'' she said.

"Through some people's eyes, she was different - and this would determine the way they acted towards her, which was very sad.

"She is a beautiful person whose soul matched her. She will be really missed by many of our whānau."