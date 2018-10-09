A woman struck and killed by a falling log at Gisborne's port was a young mother of two whose death has left her whānau and port workers "shattered".

Twenty-nine-year-old Shannon Brooke Rangihuna of Gisborne leaves behind a partner and two young children.

Rangihuna was killed when she was struck by a log that came off a shuttle truck at Eastland Port on Monday morning.

It happened alongside the wharf during log-loading operations.

A young mother of two was killed here on Monday by a log that came off one of the shuttle trucks that transports logs from the stacks to the ships. Photo / Supplied

St John ambulance officers were called to the scene but there was nothing they could do. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rangihuna worked for log marshalling and stevedoring company ISO.

Victim Support has been assisting Rangihuna's family.

Tributes have flowed for Rangihuna with hundreds of comments on social media, and messages of condolence and support to her partner and family, parents, and grandparents.

"Such a beautiful soul loved by our whānau," said one person.

Rangihuna's tangi begins from midday today at Muriwai Marae.

The port had been closed for the remainder of the day as a mark of respect, Eastland Port general manager Andrew Gaddum said.

"It was also to allow her colleagues time to reflect and grieve.

"This is a close-knit team in a close-knit community, and we're shattered.

"Our thoughts are with her whānau, friends and workmates.

"We will do everything we can to support the many people who have been so deeply affected by this loss."

The port's log yard reopened yesterday after a blessing ceremony at the site of the accident.

WorkSafe New Zealand is conducting an inquiry into the tragedy.

"We are unable to comment on the inquiry other than to say our investigation is under way," a WorkSafe NZ spokesman said.

Police have also been involved in the inquiry. A report will go to the coroner.

