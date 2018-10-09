A defence force aircraft has performed an emergency landing at Ohakea Air Force Base this evening after a landing gear failure.

A "wheels up" manoeuvre was used to ground the T-6C Texan II aircraft.

Two Royal New Zealand Air Force personnel were on board the aircraft who managed to land safely without injury.

"The two RNZAF personnel on board responded as trained to do, landed safely and evacuated the aircraft with no injuries," an NZDF spokesperson said.

"RNZAF Rescue fire responders and local emergency services are at the scene... An investigation will occur into the cause of the incident."

Ohakea Air Force Base is located in the Manawatū near the small town of Bulls, around 25 kilometres northwest of Palmerston North.