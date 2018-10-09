Members of the New Zealand cycling community have defended two riders who rode side-by-side on West Coast Rd, angering a Piha motorist.

Pieter Kruger gave the cyclists a gob-full as he drove behind them, unhappy they took up more than half of the narrow road, making it impossible to pass safely.

Kruger, a cyclist himself, said he was disgusted at the riders' lack of consideration for other motorists, especially on narrow and dangerous roads.

The Piha resident said he was stuck behind the two chatting cyclists for more than 20 seconds, revving his engine in an attempt to let them know he was behind them.

However, fellow cyclists have slammed Kruger for his abuse and lack of knowledge around cycling in New Zealand.

The official New Zealand code for cyclists by the New Zealand Transport Agency states cyclists can "take the lane" in order to stay safe.

"If the road is too narrow to safely allow vehicles to pass, you are in danger of being run off the road or hit by a passing car," it reads.

"Once you have taken the lane try to ride as quickly and safely as you can and allow the following traffic to pass when the road widens."

A cyclist contacted the Herald said the actions by the cyclists were justifiable given the nature of West Coast Rd.

"Taking the lane to force cars to only overtake where there is a gap in incoming [sic] traffic is clearly justifiable," the cyclist said.

"But if 20 seconds delay is intolerable, perhaps the car driver was not in an appropriate frame of mind to be on a road with other road users that day."

Another cyclist said both parties need to look out for and respect each other on the road.

"Cyclists need to be courteous to motorists and facilitate being overtaken by vehicles," they said.

"Motorists need to recognize the vulnerability of cyclists and drive safely around them. Both need to know and obey the law."