Auckland's CBD took on a new glow tonight in a bid to rejuvenate the night-time economy.

Over 84 native nikau and exotic liquid amber trees were lit up in an $880,000 project carried out by the business group Heart of the City.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said the lights are a part of their intent to evolve the city centre's "vibrant and thriving night-time offering."

"One in eight people in London are employed at night and the Sydney night-time economy is worth more than the daytime economy," she said in July.

Trees from Customs St to Victoria St, including Vulcan Lane, were sparked to life to mark Late Night Art as part of Artweek.

The lights have also been programmed to change colour for other events such as Christmas and Diwali later in the year, in sync with the Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower.

Vector is providing about $200,000 and in-kind support over 10 years.

Mayor Phil Goff said in July the lights would be a fantastic addition to Queen St at night and create a great ambience in the city.

"This is a way in which the corporate sector can make Auckland a better place while not placing the burden on ratepayers," he said.

The mayor said the council would take ownership of the lights, which will be maintained by Auckland Transport.