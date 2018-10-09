A crash on the Southwestern Motorway involving multiple cars prior to the Massey Rd off-ramp is causing delays for commuters.

Now clear of lanes, the incident has created significant congestion in the areas and motorists are being told to expect delays.

Emergency service crews attended the incident which was reported by the New Zealand Transport Agency around 6.45pm.

Southbound traffic congestion is also heavy in the area due to rubbernecking, the Agency said.

Meanwhile, traffic is free-flowing in all other Auckland motorways.