Four new police recruits have been stood down over allegations of misconduct involving four separate incidents.

And another six recruits from Wing 318 who were caught drinking at the Royal New Zealand Police College while training to be police officers were told off for their behaviour and still graduated earlier this month.

The 100 recruits from Wing 318 was the largest intake by the Police College near Porirua in 12 years.

NZ Police general manager of training superintendent Scott Fraser said none of the recruits were on duty at the time of the four alleged misconduct incidents and only one of the incidents occurred on site. Police could not comment further on the investigations due to privacy obligations, he said.

Advertisement

The allegations included indecent assault, intimidation and careless driving.

In a separate incident, a group of police recruits involved in an incident at the Police College in July were investigated over their conduct.

Following the investigation, the recruits were told the behaviour was not acceptable and a higher standard of behaviour was expected from them.

"RNZPC were satisfied the recruits had learnt from this incident and adapted their behaviour accordingly."

Fraser said New Zealand Police held its staff to a high standard and expected them to model police values through all parts of their professional and personal lives.

"When a recruit's conduct is alleged not to be in line with police's values, we will not hesitate to investigate thoroughly and deal with the matter."

"We remain very proud of our constabulary graduates and the quality of New Zealanders being attracted to a career with New Zealand Police."

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he was aware of recruits being stood down pending investigations into their conduct. He did not have further details because it was an organisational matter.

Nash said the standard of recruits was high and police had reassured him this would not be lowered to meet the recruitment target.

"Police need to recruit the best people to serve our communities, and this is reflected by the calibre of recruits we see coming through the Police College.

But National's police spokesperson Chris Bishop disagreed and blamed the Government's plans to introduce 1800 new police officers within three years for the lower standard of officers.

"Today's revelations that 10 per cent of a recently graduated Police Wing were accused of misconduct, including allegations as serious as indecent assault, intimidation and careless driving show that standards have slipped."

Bishop said recruits were being pushed through even if they were unsuitable and it had resulted in declining behaviour and ethical standards among new recruits.

Other police officers had also raised concerns about the declining standards with him. "These officers have to serve with the people coming through. They are worried that the force's overall service to the public will decline."

In June, Nash said the new recruits, aged between 19 and 50, had all completed assessments, tests and a distance learning course before starting the intensive 16-week training course.

"They are expected to demonstrate their fitness levels, reasoning abilities and character, and to undergo reference checks and a medical examination. They must prove their skills at communication, building relationships, solving problems and delivering a high standard of service. They even sit a typing assessment to test their computer and technology skills."