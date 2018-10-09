Rotorua police need the public's help to find the three people who robbed two men at gunpoint, minutes apart, on Monday morning.



The first incident happened at 5.15am on the corner of Fairview and Gordon Rds in Western Heights. The victim was waiting to be picked up for work at the time.



The second happened five minutes later, at 5.20am, on Clayton Rd. The victim in this instance was walking along the road toward Gem St.



In both incidents, three offenders approached the victims, who were both men, in an older grey or silver four-door sedan.



A passenger in the car presented a firearm at the victims and stole personal effects, including mobile phones, before driving off.



Police would like to hear from anyone who can help identify and locate the offenders in these two robberies.



If you can help, please call Rotorua CIB on (07) 349 9400.



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.