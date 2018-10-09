A popular vintage car show that has raised more than $220,000 for charity has come to the end of the road after the organisers were unable to secure a long-term future at Western Springs.

The Galaxy of Cars has been running for 20 years, attracting hundreds of classic vintage cars and up to 5000 spectators.

This year the event, run by the New Lynn Lions Club, raised $20,000 for the Piha Surf Life Saving Club.

But after the Lions club was unable to secure a date early next year with Auckland Stadiums, no guarantee of long-term access at Western Springs and unable to find another venue, it has cancelled the event.

Lions club member Noel Mountjoy said it was a hard decision, but it had become a bit frustrating over the past few years dealing with Auckland Council's stadium arm to hold the community event.

The only date offered by Auckland Stadiums on March 10 next year clashed with three car club runs and the weekend after the Brits Euro Show, Mountjoy said in a letter to cars clubs and enthusiasts.

"The New Lynn Lions have passed on over $220,000 in donations to many young people's ... charities which is something we are very proud of," the letter said.

Auckland Stadiums acting director James Parkinson said the decision by the club to end the community event was regrettable, but its discounted venue hire was based on fitting around commercial stadium events.

The event had fitted across different dates in February and March, but with the car show calendar in Auckland becoming busier, the Lions club had become more specific about dates, he said.

People flock to the Galaxy of Cars event at Western Springs each year.

"From our perspective, it is certainly unfortunate that a suitable 2019 date could not be secured. It would appear that the lack of a 2019 date at Western Springs and the Club's inability to secure an alternative venue, has given rise to their consideration of the event's long-term future," Parkinson said.



He said the club inquired about the implications of speedway leaving Western Springs and what this change would mean.



"The response provided was that the future activities at Western Springs post speedway's departure are yet to be confirmed. In this context, no guarantees could be provided to the Club as to its long-term access," said Parkinson.