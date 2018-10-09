Auckland Council will undertake a risk assessment of public safety in Totara Park following an attack on two members of the public in August.

An elderly man was moderately injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital following the attack after he came to the aid of a woman.

Both victims were knocked down and harassed by the grazing cattle with the man having chunks of flesh ripped from his body by the cows.

Head of park services, Mark Bowater, said the report made recommendations for future management of grazing on Auckland Council's farm parks.

The findings suggested the Council review a number of health and safety risks and protocols around farming operations, including:

• To undertake a signage review across reserves that are subject to farming operations and commercial grazing.

• To assess the presence of calves on farms integrated within a public reserve.

• To review the "dog unleashed protocols" for Totara Park.

• To undertake a risk assessment of public safety in this section of Totara Park where members of the public might come into contact with grazing livestock.

• Farming specialists to conduct regular reporting on compliance with licence requirements such as dehorning, fencing, castration, etc.

Cows in Totara Park where a female jogger was attacked in August. Photo / Michael Craig

The review found the attack on the woman occurred around 3.30pm on Sunday, August 5, while she was running a circuit around Totara Park.

In an area of the park known as "The Hub", the woman encountered the herd of cattle who had a mother and yearling calf with them.

The cattle became agitated as she came closer and attacked the woman, pushing her to the ground with their heads.

A second member of the public assisted the woman and struck a cattle beast with a stick in an attempt to get them to stop the attack.

At this point, the man has fallen backwards and the cattle have trodden the man, causing the injuries to his legs.

Following this, the woman's partner came to their aid and all three people climbed over a nearby fence to get away from the cattle.

The report deemed the cattle behaved in a defensive matter and only reacted after they felt threatened by the woman and the elderly man.

It also found the account of witnesses who said the cows engaged in "mauling-type behaviour" was unlikely.

"This was an unfortunate incident and our thoughts are with the people involved," Bowater said.

"Their experience must have been frightening and we are pleased to hear that they have recovered from their ordeal."

All of those involved contributed to the Auckland Council review which has stemmed to the Council working with the grazier on the livestock's management.

"While the breeds, who are known for having better temperament around people and dogs will remain the same, we are working towards younger and smaller stock, particularly during the winter months.

"This contributes to better environmental land management outcomes as well as minimising the risk of incidents like this occurring again," Bowater said.