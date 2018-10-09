A man has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after falling from a horse and nearly drowning this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Ocean View beach, near the Ocean View Domain just after 1.30pm to reports of an unconscious man.

A police spokeswoman said the man suffered serious injuries and was being taken to hospital by St John.

There was no information on the whereabouts of the horse at this stage, she said.

It is thought the man was pulled from the sea by a member of the public who performed CPR before paramedics could arrive.