The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter has been called in to help an injured man in Nuhaka.

Hawke's Bay Helicopter Rescue Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said the helicopter was called following an accident on an orchard in Nuhaka, north of Wairoa.

"A man in his 50s was operating a piece of earth-moving equipment when he incurred a facial injury."

The injury was "fairly minor" but he was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital for treatment and further assessment.

The helicopter delivered the man to hospital at about 2.38pm on Tuesday.