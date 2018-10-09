Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing in Wellington and believed to wearing only pyjamas.

Violet Cowan is missing from the suburb of Wadestown and police and Search and Rescue are looking for her.

Violet was last seen wearing pyjamas.

"People who live in the wider Wadestown area are asked to check their properties, including any spaces a person may be able to crawl into," police said.

Advertisement

* If you have seen Violet in the last 24 hours please get in touch with the Search and Rescue Operations Base on 04 496 3533.