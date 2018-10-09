Police are working to identify the person responsible after a man was shot in Stokes Valley on Sunday.

The incident happened at 2.25am on Hanson Grove.

"The victim is in a stable condition and is very lucky this incident was not more serious," said Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

"He's been speaking with us but we still need more information."

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious earlier in the night, is urged to get in touch with Lower Hutt Police on 04 560 2600 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police also want to identify and speak with the occupants of a dark-coloured, late-model Mazda Atenza hatchback seen leaving Hanson Grove at the time of the incident.

The investigation has not established any risk to the general public.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," said Leitch.