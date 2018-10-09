The public's help is needed to locate two roaming dogs involved in fatal attacks on three llamas and four sheep in Barkes Corner area in the past month.

The latest mauling of a Llama happened in Nature's Way off Marshall Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning.

Brent Lincoln, Tauranga City Council's animals services team leader, said he was keen to hear from anyone who had any information about these attacks or had seen roaming dogs in the area.

The suspects, one which was a tan-coloured, short-haired. medium-sized dog crawled under the fence of a paddock at the lifestyle block and attacked the Llama.

Advertisement

Lincoln said despite having CCTV footage captured by the property owner, he was unable to give a description for the second dog because the footage was too dark.

But it was likely that the latest mauling was linked to the earlier attacks which killed two llamas and a sheep at the same property plus three sheep at neighbouring property on last month, he said.

Lincoln said DNA swabs were taken at the scenes of these attacks which can be compared to DNA samples of dogs they suspect might be involved.

He said traps were set in the area, but have been avoided by the dogs. The council had also been patrolling in and around the area.

Lincoln said if anyone saw any roaming dogs as far down as Gate Pa he would be keen to hear from them.