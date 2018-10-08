The Court of Appeal has dismissed Mark Lundy's appeal against his conviction for the murder of his wife and daughter.

The appeal was the latest in a long-running legal saga, since Christine and Amber Lundy were found brutally killed in their Palmerston North home in 2000.

The pair were hacked to death, likely with an axe or tomahawk, but the murder weapon was never found.

Mark Lundy was first convicted of their murders in 2002, and his first appeal attempt resulted in the court increasing his prison sentence to 20 years.

His conviction was quashed by the Privy Council in 2013, which ruled there were problems with the analysis of the brain tissue, as well as time of death.

In a 2015 retrial at the High Court in Wellington, Lundy was again convicted of the murders.

The Lundy family.

He appealed this to the Court of Appeal in October last year.

Today the court rejected that appeal.

Lundy's legal team had argued the jury in the 2015 High Court trial had wrongly tried to judge whether his funeral grief was real, rather than focusing on the evidence in front of them.

In his final arguments to the Court of Appeal judges in October, Lundy's lawyer Jonathon Eaton QC said the jury wasn't properly warned about the dangers of trying to assess Lundy's demeanour, both in court and in media coverage before the trial.

"Everybody knew about Mark Lundy, pre-trial. Everybody had a view.

"I suggest that the overall consensus of opinion was negative towards him.

"Everybody in New Zealand had been exposed to the funeral scene. It was played again last night, it has been played in the build-up to this trial.

"Every time that Mr Lundy's case is mentioned, they play the funeral scene.

"We have television programmes and commentators and books, which write about it and refer to the funeral scene because it's what everyone knows about Lundy. And they talk about this 'performance', this 'feigning of grief'," the appeal was told.